Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Amazon falls 3 % despite revenue growth 📣👀

22:04 31 July 2025

Amazon’s second-quarter results beat lofty expectations: revenue rose 13 % y/y to USD 167.7 bn and diluted EPS reached USD 1.68, far above consensus. Yet the shares slipped about 3 % in after-hours trading as investors focused on a softer-than-expected operating-income forecast and a shrinking AWS margin.

Key metrics:

  • Revenue: USD 167.7 bn (+13 % y/y) | Operating margin: 11.4 %
    • AWS revenue: USD 30.9 bn (+17.5 %) | AWS operating margin: 32.9 %
    • North America sales: USD 100.1 bn (+11 %) | International: USD 36.8 bn (+16 %)
    • Advertising revenue: USD 15.7 bn (+23 %)
  • EPS: USD 1.68 vs USD 1.26 a year ago (+33 %) | Net income: USD 18.2 bn (+35 %)
  • Operating income: USD 19.2 bn (+31 %) | TTM operating cash flow: USD 121.1 bn (+12 %)
  • TTM free cash flow: USD 18.2 bn (–66 %) — higher AI and logistics capex

AWS segment concerns?

AWS operating margin fell to 32.9 % in Q2 2025, down 660 bp from Q1 2025 (39.5 %) and 260 bp from a year earlier (35.5 %). Management blamed a “front-loaded” wave of investments to meet generative-AI demand. Last quarter AWS launched new Blackwell GPU instances, Bedrock foundation models and agent-based developer tools such as Kiro and AgentCore. Amazon also announced multibillion-dollar data-centre expansions in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Australia, driving higher depreciation, energy and staffing costs before full revenue kicks in.

Amazon reiterated that utilisation and pricing mix should improve in H2 2025.

Management commentary

CEO Andy Jassy wrote that “AI will change every customer experience,” citing rapid adoption of Alexa+, agent-style developer tools like Kiro and their Bedrock/AgentCore integrations. Management also pointed to record savings on Prime Day, the accelerated roll-out of same- and next-day delivery, and a string of large AWS deals (PepsiCo, Airbnb, Nissan, SAP). The tone remained upbeat: heavy AI and logistics investment is already speeding innovation and boosting operational efficiency.

Outlook

For Q3 Amazon guides for net sales of USD 174–179.5 bn (+10–13 % y/y) and operating income of USD 15.5–20.5 bn. The midpoint is slightly below Wall Street’s 19.5 bn expectation but still above last year’s 17.4 bn. The company assumes a 130 bp FX tail-wind and continued AI-infrastructure capex, while flagging tariffs and macro uncertainty as risk factors.

Source: xStation 5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

01.08.2025
18:45

Daily summary: Wall Street and dollar sell off on weak macro data (01.08.2025)

August begins with the topic of tariffs and disappointing macroeconomic data from the U.S., which are pushing American indices down from their recent...

 18:01

Three markets to watch next week (01.08.2025)

The final days of July brought increased volatility in the markets, driven on one hand by the hawkish stance of the Fed, and on the other by strong earnings...

 15:59

US OPEN: Tariffs and weak NFP ignite broad selloff (01.08.2025)

Wall Street takes a big step back on Friday as both tariffs effective date and jobs data continue to spoil the mood. Russell 2000 dips the most (US2000:...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app