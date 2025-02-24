Apple gains 1% after announcing a $500 billion investment plan in the U.S. 📄🖋️

Apple Inc. (AAPL.US) announced today an ambitious $500 billion investment plan, entirely based in the United States. It is no secret that Apple’s plan was specifically designed to align with the protectionist policies of the new U.S. administration.

This becomes even more evident when looking at the investment timeline, which is set for the next four years—coinciding with the term of the current administration under Donald Trump. This marks Apple’s largest-ever commitment to U.S.-based investments. While this move aligns with Apple’s strategy to expand in the AI and chip sectors, questions remain regarding its financial feasibility and profitability.

Key Highlights:

🔹 Production & Infrastructure: Apple will build a new data center in Houston, Texas, dedicated to Apple Intelligence infrastructure, while expanding data centers in North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

🔹 New Jobs: The investment is expected to create 20,000 new jobs in the U.S., representing a 12% increase in Apple’s workforce over the next five years.

🔹 Advanced Manufacturing Fund Expansion: Apple will double its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion, supporting domestic chip production at TSMC’s Arizona facility.

🔹 AI & R&D Investments: A significant portion of the investment will focus on AI, silicon chip technologies, and research centers across multiple states, with an emphasis on machine learning and software development.

🔹 New Manufacturing Academy: A facility in Detroit will provide AI-driven manufacturing training, further strengthening Apple’s industrial presence in the U.S.

Despite the ambitious investment goals, the feasibility of this plan is questionable. So far, Apple has only outlined general areas of investment, but details regarding funding and profitability remain unclear. At this stage, the announcement appears more politically driven, catering to the Trump administration, rather than being dictated by actual investment needs in the U.S.

The numbers also suggest skepticism. Apple’s supply chain remains primarily overseas, with only 10% of it currently based in the U.S., making a large-scale domestic shift highly unlikely. Furthermore, the $500 billion figure seems disproportionately high compared to Apple's total investments of just $49 billion over the past three years.

The market’s initial reaction to Apple’s U.S. investment is mixed. Apple shares (AAPL.US) are up 1.00%, but given today's broader decline in the tech sector, the slight gain doesn’t seem so bad.



