Bitcoin drops below important support zone 📉

Bitcoin’s price is down over 2% today, testing the area around $105,000 — below the 200-day EMA (red line), which symbolically separates a downtrend from an uptrend. The key resistance is now located around $110,000, where the 200-day EMA has turned into resistance. The declines in U.S. stock indices are weighing on cryptocurrencies.
