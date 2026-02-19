Blue Owl Capital: Local issue or a “Lehman moment”?

The company’s shares are down more than 7% after a private credit fund it owns, bearing the same name, announced that it will no longer allow quarterly redemptions, as it had up to now.
As the fund stated, investors’ capital will be returned gradually, for example through asset sales or the repayment of receivables.
This clearly signals potential liquidity problems at the fund. The decision to suspend withdrawals came one day after the fund announced the sale of an investment portfolio for $1.4 billion. Are the company’s potential troubles merely a structural mismatch between financial products and clients, or is this the first crack in a market lacking adequate oversight?
At present, there is no evidence that this episode is truly the beginning of a larger crisis. The company declares that the package of investments sold was disposed of at 99.7% of its par value. This suggests that asset valuations are justified and liquidity is being maintained, even if it has likely declined.
The private credit/private equity market has been at the centre of many analysts’ attention for several quarters as a potential trigger for the next financial crisis. Some investors appear, at least in part, to share this sentiment, given the rising and already record-high rate of capital outflows from funds of this type, as reported, among others, by The Wall Street Journal.
For now, the “private” market still shows no signs of panic, but tensions are clearly rising. Due to a higher risk profile, financial leverage, and an almost complete lack of transparency and oversight, these tensions may turn into a breakdown faster than in any other market segment.
Blue Owl Capital’s decision clearly highlights some weakness in a single company, which will not affect the broader market. However, if similar announcements begin to come from several other entities within a short period of time, it may no longer be merely a problem, it could be the start of a catastrophe.
OBDC.US (D1)
Source: xStation5
Today’s declines are a continuation of the company’s long-term valuation downtrend.
Daily Summary: The Supreme Court halts Trump's tariffs; but for how long?
Three markets to watch next week (20.02.2026)
Disappointment for Trump, Resilience for Everyone Else: The Truth About US GDP 🇺🇸
BREAKING: TRUMP’S GLOBAL TARIFFS STRUCK DOWN BY US SUPREME COURT 🚨🏛️
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.