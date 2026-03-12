Chart of the Day: EURUSD – Why is the Euro Losing to the Dollar?

The EURUSD pair remains under downward pressure, trading around 1.1530 USD per euro. Today’s price movements are being shaped by both global uncertainty and macroeconomic factors on both sides of the Atlantic. Investors are closely monitoring geopolitical developments, the commodity market, and central bank comments, searching for clues about the future direction of monetary policy.

Source: xStation5

What’s Driving EURUSD Today?

1. Flight to the Dollar as a Safe Haven

Global uncertainty continues to support the US dollar. In the face of geopolitical tensions and capital market volatility, investors are choosing USD as a safe-haven asset. This keeps the euro under pressure, preventing the EURUSD pair from bouncing back even amid neutral eurozone data. Any new wave of risk, such as a deterioration of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, could further boost demand for the dollar in the short term, limiting the euro’s strength.

2. Commodity Shocks and Geopolitics

Rising energy and commodity prices are increasing costs for eurozone economies, putting upward pressure on inflation. At the same time, political tensions in various parts of the world are maintaining risk aversion and supporting the US dollar. Combined, these factors make the euro less attractive, and the market expects EURUSD could test new short-term lows.

3. Markets Anticipate a Hawkish ECB Tone

Some members of the European Central Bank have highlighted the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy in response to rising inflation. Such comments provide short-term support for the euro, as markets see a reduced likelihood of further rate cuts. However, against a strong US dollar, the global effect is limited, and even a more hawkish ECB tone is unlikely to reverse the current downward trend of EURUSD.

4. Technical Weakness of EURUSD

EURUSD remains below key moving averages, indicating a seller’s advantage. Momentum indicators and technical support levels suggest that any attempts by the euro to rebound may be short-lived.

5. Market Awaits PCE Data on Friday

Following yesterday’s US CPI release, which matched analysts’ expectations but was higher than the level desired by the Federal Reserve, investors are now focusing on Friday’s PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) data. PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, and its reading could influence future interest rate decisions. A stronger-than-expected PCE may further boost the dollar, while weaker data could give the euro a chance for a short-term corrective rebound.