CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Bank of England cuts rates 25 bp ✂️ GBPUSD ticks up

12:00 7 August 2025

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for August:

  • Refenrence rate:actual 4.00%; forecast 4.00%; previous 4.25%;

  • Vote split (hike-hold-cut): 0-4-5; forecast: 0-1-8)

 

 

