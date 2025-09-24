BREAKING: Business expectations fall unexpectedly in Germany 🇩🇪 📉 EURUSD ticks down

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Business Expectations for September:
-
actual 89.7; forecast 92.0; previous 91.6;
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Current Assessment for September:
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
-
actual 85.7; forecast 86.5; previous 86.4;
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Ifo Business Climate Index for September:
-
actual 87.7; forecast 89.3; previous 89.0;
The weaker Ifo report aligns well with the drop recorded by the recent PMI releases. The business were less optimistic about the economic recovery in Germany. EURUSD corrected further by another 0.1%, dropping below the 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple).
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.