BREAKING: Core inflation in the US higher than expected. EURUSD higher after the reading

- Inflation CPI for July: 2.7% YoY (forecast: 2.8% YoY; previously: 2.7% YoY)
- Monthly inflation CPI: 0.2% MoM (forecast: 0.2% MoM; previously: 0.3% MoM)
- Core Inflation CPI: 3.1% YoY (forecast: 3.0% YoY; previously: 2.9% YoY)
- Core monthly inflation: 0.3% MoM (forecast: 0.3% MoM; previously: 0.2% MoM)
Headline inflation held steady at 2.7%, while core inflation surprisingly rose to 3.1%. On a monthly basis, prices also increased by 0.3%, marking the highest gain since February. Looking at contributions, shelter inflation had the largest contribution in July once again, but was a little bit lower than in previous months. Notably, the contribution from used cars saw a clear increase, though it remains minimal compared to other key inflation components. The annual inflation rate was primarily held back by fuel prices.
Despite the higher-than-expected core inflation reading, which is considered a crucial factor in the Federal Reserve's decisions, the EURUSD pair and major stock indices reacted with an initial increase. This market reaction appears to be driven by expectations that traders had priced in an even larger surge in inflation due to recent tariffs.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.