BREAKING: Dallas index for January much higher than expected📌

03:30 PM GMT, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for January:

actual 14.1 vs expected 0; previous 3.4;

Texas manufacturing activity showed significant expansion in January, with the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index surging to 14.1, substantially exceeding expectations of 0. The production index, a key indicator, climbed to 12.2, reflecting robust manufacturing conditions. New orders saw notable improvement, rising to 7.7, marking its highest level since April 2022, while capacity utilization and shipments strengthened to 5.0 and 8.7 respectively.

Labor market conditions improved slightly, with the employment index edging up to 2.2, as 14% of firms reported hiring versus 12% noting layoffs. Price pressures increased, with the raw materials price index rising to 17.5 and finished goods prices index climbing to 6.2. Future expectations strengthened further, with the future production index advancing to 44.8 and the business activity index reaching 35.5.

Key Highlights:

Production index rose to 12.2, showing continued expansion

Employment index improved to 2.2, indicating modest job growth

Future outlook strengthened significantly

Price pressures increased across raw materials and finished goods

EURUSD slightly declines after the data were realeased. Source: xStation