BREAKING: Dallas index for January much lower than expected📌

15:31 31 March 2025

03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for March:

  • actual -146.3 vs expected -5; previous -8.3;

 

There is little to no reaction on EURUSD to the data.

 

 

