BREAKING: EURGBP muted after BOE leaves interest rates unchanged 🎯

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for June:
- actual 4.25%; forecast 4.25%; previous 4.25%;
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC vote hike for June:
- actual 0; forecast 0; previous 0;
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC vote cut for June:
- actual 3; forecast 2; previous 7;
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC vote unchanged for June:
- actual 6; forecast 7; previous 2;
At its June 2025 meeting, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 6–3 to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 4.25%, with three members favoring a 0.25 percentage point cut. While inflation has eased significantly over the past two years, the Committee remains cautious due to persistent price pressures, especially with CPI rising to 3.4% in May. Weakened GDP growth, a loosening labor market, and moderating wage growth support the case for further easing, but global uncertainties—particularly rising energy prices from Middle East tensions—complicate the outlook. The MPC emphasized that monetary policy will remain restrictive as long as needed to ensure inflation returns sustainably to the 2% target, and that future decisions will be data-dependent and made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
