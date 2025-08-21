Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Breaking: Euro Zone PMI above expectations!

09:01 21 August 2025

PMI from Euro Zone : 50.5 , expected: 49,5 , previous 49,8 

The PMI reading for the eurozone turned out better than forecasts, suggesting that economic activity in the region is more resilient than anticipated. This is a positive signal for growth prospects and may support market sentiment, although it may simultaneously increase pressure on the ECB to maintain a restrictive monetary policy.

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

22.08.2025
19:01

Daily summary: Dovish Jackson Hole drives EURUSD and gold 📈Optimism on Wall Street

U.S. indexes had a stellar session. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained around 1.7%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped nearly 4%. The driver...

 18:43

CHN.cash jumps 2.5% testing this year highs 📈Chinese stocks on the rise

Chinese stock indexes are rising on a wave of global market optimism, weakness in the U.S. dollar (which boosts interest in emerging markets), strong gains...

 17:45

Ethereum jumps 11% amid 'dovish' Jackson Hole and rebound on Wall Street 📈

The dovish remarks from the Fed Chair are supporting valuations of risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. The shift in sentiment is fuelling gains in...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app