BREAKING: Eurozone PPI inflation surprises to the upside; EURUSD gains 💡

10:03 3 September 2025

Eurozone PPI (M/M) Jul: 0.4% (est 0.1%; prev 0.8%)

-PPI (Y/Y): 0.2% (est 0.1%; prev 0.6%)

The PPI report suggests that overall producer prices rose significantly in July, which is a clear surprise and could theoretically encourage the ECB to maintain a relatively more conservative stance on monetary policy in the future. For this reason, we are seeing increases in the EURUSD pair.                 

 

 

