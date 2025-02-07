BREAKING: EURUSD dips after big surprise in UoM inflation expectations

- - USD Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations
- Actual: 4.3%. Forecast: 3.3% | Previous: n/a
- - USD Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
- Actual: 3.3%. Previous: 3.2%
The surprising UoM data caused the dollar to strengthen temporarily, while the US100 fell on tariff concerns. A powerful increase in one-year inflation expectations. While these levels are not far from what we have seen in recent years due to high inflation, the gain itself is the largest since 2008. In response, we are seeing a marked reaction in both the dollar and US indices. This gives the Fed an excuse to change its mind on inflation expectations. So far, Powell has talked about well-anchored expectations. Of course, looking from a 5-year perspective, not much changes here. However, one-year high expectations could turn into long-term expectations of elevated inflation clearly above target. In that case, we would have a situation in which the Fed would have an excuse not to cut interest rates anymore.
US 1 year inflation expectations showing some real tariff fears. Source: University of Michigan
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.