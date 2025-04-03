BREAKING: EURUSD extends gains on Eurozone services PMIs 📈

07:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 47.0; previous 45.1;

HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 50.9; forecast 50.2; previous 51.1;

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 51.3; forecast 50.9; previous 50.4; 08:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for March: HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 50.9; forecast 50.4; previous 50.2;

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: actual 51.0; forecast 50.4; previous 50.6; Eurozone's services expanded for the forth consecutive month, with a composite PMI moving to the 7-month high. Nevertheless, the growth remains marginal, with future prospects overshadowed by the yesterday's announcement of 20% tariffs on all European exports to USA. Better PMI readinings are mostly due to increased workforce (for the first time since July 2024) and easing of inflationary pressures in services sector. Source: xStation5

