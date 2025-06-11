BREAKING: EURUSD gains after lower than expected CPI data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for May:
- CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
- Core CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- Core CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
The report once again came in weaker than expected. Following the release, investors are responding by buying risk assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, while selling off the U.S. dollar (USD). A weaker-than-expected report during a full-scale trade war should be seen as positive by Fed officials and could pave the way for further interest rate cuts.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
However, policymakers will likely want to see a sustained trend of lower readings, and in this context, it will be important to listen to the press conference following next week’s FOMC decision. For now, the expected decision for next week remains unchanged — to keep interest rates at their current level.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.