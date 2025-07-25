Daily Summary: Trade deal with the EU fuels end-of-week optimism 🎯

U.S. indexes post modest gains at the end of the week, driven by hopes for finalizing a trade agreement between the U.S. and the European Union.

President Donald Trump stated that most U.S. trade deals are practically ready — letters are currently being sent out specifying tariff rates, usually ranging from 10% to 15%. Regarding the EU, he expressed that there is a "pretty good chance" of reaching a trade agreement.

However, in relation to Canada, Trump admitted that talks are not going well and he is considering imposing unilateral trade tariffs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had a positive phone call with President Trump and plans to meet him on Sunday in Scotland. The main topic of discussion will be maintaining strong transatlantic trade relations.

At the time of publication, the US500 and US100 were both up 0.28%, trading at 6,423 and 23,452 points respectively. The US2000 lost 0.11% to 2,265 points.

Intel (INTC.US) shares dropped 10% following mixed Q2 results and weak EPS guidance for Q3. The company is undergoing restructuring, reducing headcount by 15%, and scaling back factory plans in Europe and Costa Rica.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK.US) surged 12.30% after a strong Q1. The company reported nearly 17% revenue growth driven by its HOKA and UGG brands. Q2 guidance also topped expectations, with forecasted sales of $1.38–$1.42B and EPS of $1.50–$1.55.

Sentiment was more subdued. Germany’s DAX declined 0.27% on the cash market, while Poland’s WIG20 fell nearly 0.18%. Orlen shares underperformed in Poland, whereas Dino Polska gained.

LVMH (MC.FR) – The group reported a 9% drop in sales from its fashion and leather goods segment in Q2, once again disappointing the market. The biggest demand drop came from China and Japan. Despite €9B in H1 net income (above forecasts), shares declined. Louis Vuitton plans a new factory in Texas in response to tariffs, while Dior enters a transition phase under Jonathan Anderson. Still, the fashion sector is showing resilience, partly due to recent comments about easing tariff pressure.

Improved sentiment — primarily rising confidence in the U.S. following Trump’s comments about a pending deal with the EU — pushed gold prices down over 1%.

For the same reason, strong risk appetite is also reflected in the U.S. dollar, which is among the best-performing currencies today.