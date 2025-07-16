BREAKING: EURUSD gains after lower than expected PPI report 🟢

01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for June:
- PPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- PPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- Core PPI: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;
- Core PPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
- PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 2.5% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
- PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 0.0% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
In June 2025, U.S. producer prices were flat overall, as a 0.3% rise in goods prices offset a 0.1% drop in services. Core PPI (excluding food, energy, and trade) was unchanged on the month and up 2.6% year-over-year. Goods inflation was driven by higher prices for energy and various consumer products, despite a sharp drop in egg prices. Services were weighed down by declines in travel and accommodation costs. Intermediate demand saw mixed results, with slight increases in prices for processed and unprocessed goods but declines in service costs at several production stages. Year-over-year, final demand PPI rose 2.3%.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.