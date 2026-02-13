Read more
13:43 · 13 February 2026

BREAKING: US CPI below expectations! 🚨📉

-
-
13.02.2026: US CPI inflation in January:

  • Rose 2.4% year-on-year (Expected: 2,5%; Previous: 2,7%)
  • Monthly increase was 0.2% (Expected: 0,3%; Previous: 0,3%)
 

In an initial reaction, the Nasdaq 100 futures contract rebounded after data suggesting lower inflation risks in the US.

US100 (M15)

Source: xStation5

16 February 2026, 08:36

