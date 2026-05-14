BREAKING: EURUSD little changed after in-line sales data from US

- Retail Sales for April 0.5%, Exp. 0.5%
- Retail Sales ex auto for April 0.7%, Exp. 0.7%
- Retail Sales Control Group for April 0.5%, Exp. 0.3%
- Initial Claims (weekly) 211K, Exp. 205K
- Continuing Claims 1782K, Exp. 1780K
The data for retail sales coming off a strong month. It's worth to know that retail sales are NOT adjusted for inflation. So if prices are going higher, retail sales goes higher. We know prices are higher after the latest CPI data.
Source: xStation
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