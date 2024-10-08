BREAKING: EURUSD muted after US trade balance report 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for August: Imports: actual 342.20B; previous 345.40B;

Exports: actual 271.80B; previous 266.60B;

Trade Balance: actual -70.40B; forecast -70.10B; previous -78.90B; The trade balance for the current period is reported at $-70.4 billion, slightly better than the $-70.6 billion estimate. Last month's trade deficit was revised from $-78.8 billion to $-78.9 billion. The goods trade deficit improved to $-94.22 billion from $-102.8 billion last month, while the services surplus grew slightly to $24.4 billion. The previous month's higher-than-expected goods imports were attributed to anticipated disruptions from an expected port strike.

