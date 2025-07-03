BREAKING: EURUSD slumps on strong NFP❗️

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June:
-
Participation Rate: actual 62.3%; previous 62.4%;
-
Unemployment Rate: actual 4.1%; forecast 4.3%; previous 4.2%;
-
U6 Unemployment Rate: actual 7.7%; previous 7.8%;
-
Private Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 74K; forecast 105K; previous 137K;
-
Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 147K; forecast 111K; previous 144K;
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The latest Non-Farm Payrolls report defied expectations, indicating a strong labor market despite alarming ADP figures yesterday. Job creation came in higher than anticipated, and the unemployment rate fell, dimming hopes for a swift dovish shift by the Federal Reserve.
Adding to the positive momentum, last month’s already solid job numbers were revised upward from 139,000 to 144,000. This suggests that hiring remains resilient, even amid ongoing trade uncertainties and volatile commodity prices.
The FX and bond markets reacted strongly to the upside surprise in the Non-Farm Payrolls report. The U.S. dollar rebounded sharply, reflecting renewed confidence in the strength of the labor market. At the same time, Treasury yields spiked, as the report offered no clear signals that would justify an interest rate cut in June.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.