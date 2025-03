BREAKING: EURUSD ticks down on better than expected JOLTS 📉

03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for January: actual 7.740M; forecast 7.650M; previous 7.508M; Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The optimistic JOLTS release seems to have slightly appeased recession-related worries, counterbalancing weaker ADP and NFP data last week. The private sector and education had the most jobs opening in January (6.86 and 1.63M respectively), while construction and manufacturing showing the smallest, yet still positive dynamic (236K and 462K respectively). EURUSD has stopped its rally after the data release. Source: xStation5

