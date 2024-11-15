BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after the release of US retail sales data

New US retail sales data for October just released:
- Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.1%. Forecast 0.5% vs previous 0.3%
- Retail Sales (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.4%. Forecast 0.3% vs previous 0.3%
- NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Nov): Actual: 31.2. Forecast -0.70 vs previous-11.90
- Export Price Index (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.8%. Forecast -0.1% vs previous -0.7%
- Import Price Index (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.3%. Forecast -0.1% vs previous -0.4%
Interestingly, last month's data was revised sharply upward, triggering a demand reaction on the dollar.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: Bloomberg Financial LP
The EURUSD pair is losing ground after reading slightly better US retail sales data. Moreover, the NY Empire State data also surprised noticeably higher
Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.