BREAKING: EURUSD trades lower after US ISM data 📄

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 55.0; forecast 55.3; previous 55.2;

S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 54.1; forecast 54.3; previous 54.0; 03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for October: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: actual 56.0; forecast 53.8; previous 54.9;

ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment: actual 53.0; forecast 48.0; previous 48.1;

ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity: actual 57.2; previous 59.9;

ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders: actual 57.4; forecast 58.0; previous 59.4;

ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices: actual 58.1; forecast 58.0; previous 59.4; The Services ISM for October 2024 registered at 56, the highest since July 2022, indicating ongoing expansion in the services sector for the fourth consecutive month. Key metrics showed mixed performance: the Employment Index rose sharply to 53%, and the Supplier Deliveries Index increased, reflecting slower delivery times amid steady demand. Business Activity and New Orders indices dipped but remained in expansion territory, while concerns over political uncertainty and hurricane impacts persisted. Fourteen industries reported growth, led by Retail Trade and Information, with some industries, like Health Care, highlighting supply chain challenges and potential price increases due to natural disasters.

