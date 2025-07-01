Read more
BREAKING: EURUSD with limited reaction to mixed PMI data from Europe

09:08 1 July 2025

We have just seen the PMI data readings for the manufacturing sector in selected key European Union countries:

  • Spain HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 51.4 (est 50.5; prev 50.5)
  • Switzerland Manufacturing PMI Jun: 49.6 (est 44.0; prev 42.1)
  • Italy HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 48.4 (est 49.5; prev 49.2)
  • France HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 48.1 (est 47.8; prev 47.8)
  • Germany HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 49.0 (est 49.0; prev 49.0)
  • Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 49.5 (est 49.4; prev 49.4)

PMI data does not indicate a single common direction for the industrial sector in terms of data for selected countries for June. Data from France and Spain looks good, but it is softened by a worse reading from Italy and mixed results from Germany.

 

Source: xStation 

