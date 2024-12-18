BREAKING: Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25 bps in line with expectations 🗽EURUSD loses

The US Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rates by 25 bps from 4.75% to 4.5%, in line with markets expectations. EURUSD reacts with declines directly after the decision announcement. Fed projects a 2.1% GDP growth in 2025 versus 2.0% in September see longer-run growth at 1.8%, unchanged from September. The Federal Reserve anticipates end-2025 PCE inflation at 2.5% versus 2.1% in September; core seen at 2.5% versus 2.2%. Also, Fed see a 4.3% unemployment rate at the end of 2025 versus 4.4% in September projections. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

