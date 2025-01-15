BREAKING: French and Spanish CPI in line with expectations

07:45 AM GMT, France - Inflation Data for December: French HICP: actual 1.8% YoY; forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 1.7% YoY;

French HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

French CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

French CPI: actual 1.3% YoY; forecast 1.3% YoY; previous 1.3% YoY; 08:00 AM GMT, Spain - Inflation Data for December: Core CPI: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

Spanish CPI: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

Spanish CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

Spanish HICP: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

Spanish HICP: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; EURUSD has remained relatively flat following the data release, which came in line with expectations. Market participants appear cautious, with limited movement ahead of the upcoming US CPI report. This key inflation data will likely set the tone for the pair, as it could influence expectations around future Federal Reserve policy actions.

