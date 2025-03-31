Read more
BREAKING: German CPI in line with expectations📉 EURUSD slightly down

13:01 31 March 2025

13:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for March:

  • German CPI: actual 0.3% MoM vs forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
  • German CPI: actual 2.4% YoY vs forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
  • German HICP: actual 0.3% MoM vs previous 0.5% MoM;
  • German HICP: actual 2.3% YoY vs forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
 

 

