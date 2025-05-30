Read more
BREAKING: German retail sales higher than expected

07:02 30 May 2025

08:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for April:

  • German Retail Sales: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast -1.8% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

  • German Retail Sales: actual -1.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

 

 

 

