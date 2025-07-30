Read more
BREAKING: German retail sales rebound +1.0% m/m📌

07:01 30 July 2025

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for June:

  • German Retail Sales: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -1.6% MoM;
  • German Retail Sales: actual 4.9% YoY; previous 1.6% YoY;

Despite better-than-expected German retail-sales data, EURUSD remained muted following the release. Investors are now awaiting more market-moving catalysts today, such as the US GDP report and the Fed’s interest-rate decision

 

 

