BREAKING: Germany IFO sentiment index slightly above expectations, EURUSD gains

09:02 25 March 2025

09:00 - German Ifo Business Climate for March

  • German Ifo Business Climate Index (Mar): Actual 86.7 vs Forecast 86.7 vs Previous 85.2

  • German Business Expectations (Mar): Actual 87.7 vs Forecast 87.3 vs Previous 85.4

  • German Current Assessment (Mar): Actual 85.7 vs Forecast 85.5 vs Previous 85.0

 

