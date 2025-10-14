BREAKING: Higher Unemployment Rate in the UK

- Unemployment Rate for August: 4,8% (forecast: 4.7%; prior: 4.7%)
- Employment Change 3m/3m: 91k (forecast: 125k; prior 232k)
- Average wage with bonus: 5,0% YoY (forecast: 4.7%; prior: 4.7%)
The initial report highlighted the nominal 5.0% wage growth as a major inflationary risk for the BoE. However, by factoring in inflation, the picture shifts dramatically: while real total pay grew slightly (to +0.8%), the pace of real regular pay growth actually slowed (+0.6%).
This nuance is crucial for the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee. The MPC is primarily concerned with sustained domestic inflation pressures. If people's purchasing power (real regular wages) is only modestly increasing, or even falling slightly, the risk of a wage-price spiral—where higher wages push up costs, leading to demands for even higher wages—is significantly diminished. Given this context—softening employment alongside less pronounced real regular wage growth, it should bring BoE closer to another rate cut this year. GBPUSD weakens significantly after the report, approaching 1.33 level:
DE40: Europe moves sideways, Nestle gains
BREAKING: Eurozone trade balance mixed 💶
Chart of the day - US100 (16.10.2025)
Nestlé: Steady Growth and Ambitious Restructuring Drive Share Price Surge
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.