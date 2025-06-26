Read more
BREAKING: Kansas City Fed slightly above expectations

16:05 26 June 2025

Kansas City Fed Composite Index: -2 (Forecast -5, Previous -3)

  • Kansas City Manufacturing: 5 (Previous -10)

Market News

27.06.2025
18:47

Daily summary: S&P 500 Hits New All-Time High, Euro Extends Rally (27.06.2025)

Wall Street heads into the weekend with a strong dose of optimism following Donald Trump's comments expressing his desire to finalize trade agreements...

 17:41

Three markets to watch next week (27.06.2025)

Financial markets are heading into the second half of the year after a few very turbulent months. While June was quiet in terms of trade negotiations between...

 17:10

BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks down on OPEC output increase 🛢️

OPEC+ is considering another significant increase in oil production, according to the latest media reports released just minutes ago. Oil futures briefly...
