BREAKING: March US CPI reading lower than expected📌Mixed reaction on US100

US March CPI report: 2.4% YoY vs 2.5% exp. and 2.8% previously US CPI MoM: -0.1% vs 0.1% exp. and 0.2% previously Core CPI YoY: 2.8% vs 3% exp. and 3.1% previously Core CPI MoM: 0.1% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%) U.S. short-term interest rate futures rise after data, as traders increase bets on Fed rate cuts. Immediately following the U.S. macro data release, the stock market gained as investors no longer feared hot inflation readings, making Fed rate cuts more likely. However, this reaction is being "tested" by bears, as a lower CPI reading could also signal a weakening U.S. economy and softer consumption — raising concerns that companies may struggle to pass the costs of the trade war onto consumers. Source: xStation5 Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P, XTB Research Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P, XTB Research Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P, XTB Research Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P, XTB Research

