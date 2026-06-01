  
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

15:05 · 1 June 2026

BREAKING: Mixed ISM from US Manufacturing

01.06.26 - ISM US Manufacturing Data (May):

  • ISM Manufacturing - Index: 54 (Expected: 53 ; Previous: 52,7)
  • ISM Manufacturing - Employment Index: 48,6 (Previous: 46,4)
  • ISM Manufacturing - Prices Index: 82,1 (Expected: 85,5; Previous: 84,6) 
  • ISM Manufacturing - New Orders: 56,8 (Previous: 54,1)
  • PMI Manufacturing: 55,1 (Expected: 55,3; Previous: 54,5)
1 June 2026, 14:40

US OPEN: The technology sector gains, so does Oil
1 June 2026, 14:19

Bitcoin drops 3% falling to the lowest level since 13 April 📉
1 June 2026, 12:47

Market Wrap: SAP Shares Surge—Once Europe’s Largest Company💥
1 June 2026, 09:21

Chart of the Day: OIL (01.06.2026)

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