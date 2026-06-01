BREAKING: Mixed ISM from US Manufacturing

01.06.26 - ISM US Manufacturing Data (May):
- ISM Manufacturing - Index: 54 (Expected: 53 ; Previous: 52,7)
- ISM Manufacturing - Employment Index: 48,6 (Previous: 46,4)
- ISM Manufacturing - Prices Index: 82,1 (Expected: 85,5; Previous: 84,6)
- ISM Manufacturing - New Orders: 56,8 (Previous: 54,1)
- PMI Manufacturing: 55,1 (Expected: 55,3; Previous: 54,5)
US OPEN: The technology sector gains, so does Oil
Bitcoin drops 3% falling to the lowest level since 13 April 📉
Market Wrap: SAP Shares Surge—Once Europe’s Largest Company💥
Chart of the Day: OIL (01.06.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.