BREAKING: Mixed UK labor market data📌GBPUSD reacts

UK Unemployment Change in June: 25.9k (Forecast 21k, Previous 33.1k)
- Unemployment rate: 4.7% vs 4.6% exp. and 4.6% previously
Employment change in June: -41.4 k vs -35 k. exp and -109k previously
- Employment change 3M/3M: 134k vs 46k exp. and 89k previously
UK earnings YoY: 5% vs 5% exp. and 5.3% previously
- Earnings ex-Bonus YoY: 5% vs 4.9% exp. and 5.2% previously
UK unemployment rate rise in Jun, however the scale of this rise was not very high, with unemployment change higher than exp. only by 5k. Also, employment came in lower by 6.4k, but 3M/3M dynamic remain very solid, with earnings in line with 5% YoY expectations, and earnings ex-bonuses slightly above the market's projection.
Source: xStation5
