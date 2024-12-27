BREAKING: NATGAS slightly down following EIA report

EIA Natural Gas Change (cubic feet): Actual -93 bn

Forecast -98 bn

Previous -125 bn Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The NATGAS contract hit the 30-day EMA (light purple) following the lower than expected change. The reading came in significatly lower that a five-year everage for the week (-127 BCF), thus forcing the commodity to further give up its most recent gains. The temperature outlook for the upcoming week remians elevated realtive to the past years averages. Source: xStation5 Source: NOAA

