BREAKING: NATGAS ticks down afer lower than expected EIA inventory draw

Variación de inventarios de gas natural según la EIA (Bcf):
-
Actual: -167 Bcf
-
Previsión: -176 Bcf
-
Anterior: -177 Bcf
El dato de inventarios de gas fue ligeramente inferior a lo esperado por el mercado, lo que sugiere que la demanda había sido algo sobreestimada.
Los niveles actuales de inventarios para este ciclo están descendiendo hacia el promedio de los últimos cinco años, lo que indica que el exceso de oferta que ha dominado este mercado hasta ahora ha sido prácticamente eliminado.
Source: EIA
Daily Summary: Wall Street Rises on Christmas Mood
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (19.12.2025)
⏫US100 rallies more than 1%
US Open: Wall Street Ends the Week on a Strong Note
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.