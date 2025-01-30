BREAKING: Natural gas stockpiles fell slightly more than expected

EIA Weekly Natural Gas Change: Value: -321 bcf

Forecasts: -313 bcf

Previous: -223 bcf The change in inventories turned out to be slightly higher than expected, although the change was not high enough to cause significant movements in the price of the gas contract. Despite a slight rally after the data release itself, the contract price quickly returned to levels before the report. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.