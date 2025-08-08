Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Oil drops amid US - Russia media reports on Ukraine

15:35 8 August 2025
According to media reports citing people familiar with the matter, the US and Russia are said to plan an Ukraine deal cementing Russian gains. Sources reported that halting the war in Ukraine would lock in Russia’s occupation of territory seized during its military invasion. US and Russian officials are working toward an agreement on territories for a planned summit meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as early as next week. The US is working to get buy-in from Ukraine and its European allies on the deal, which is far from certain, according to sources. Oil drops almost -0.7% today and reacted with slight decline after the reports as the peace in Ukraine would open the door to easing sanctions on Russian oil.

Market News

08.08.2025
19:09

Daily summary: Wall Street gains, oil loses amid chances for truce in Ukraine

Today's session on Wall Street is once again dominated by positive sentiment, which is related to expectations for a favorable outcome of talks...

 18:54

Apple surges 4% dominating BigTech and driving US100 to 24.700 points 📈

Apple shares (AAPL.US) are up 4% today, making them the strongest-performing component of the major U.S. indices. Recently, several research firms have...

 18:28

3 markets to watch next week (08.08.2025)

Although high tariffs on most foreign products in the US have become a reality, global trade turbulence is far from over. The Trump administration continues...
