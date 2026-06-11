BREAKING: Oil surges 2% as Donald Trump announces US military attack on Iran

A few minutes ago, Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social regarding a potential strike on Iran. Trump also highlighted the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export terminal, which handles the vast majority of the country's crude oil exports. Such a move would represent a major escalation of the conflict and could have significant implications for global energy markets and oil supply flows.
Source: xStation5
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