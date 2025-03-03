BREAKING: OIL.WTI dips after OPEC production update⚡

OPEC+ plans to proceed with oil production increase in April after multiple delays. One of the reasons behind this decision is the pressure from President Donald Trump to lower oil prices. Bloomberg notes that oil traders widely expected OPEC+ to delay the production increase once again, as it has already been postponed three times since the supply plan was announced in June last year. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation 5

