BREAKING: OIL.WTI gains after EIA data

14:31 12 March 2025

EIA Crude Oil Inventory Change: Actual +1.448M vs Expected +2M vs. +3.16M previously

  • Gasoline Inventories: Actual -5.737M vs Expected -1.613M vs. -1.433M previously

  • Distillate Inventories: Actual -1.559M vs Expected 0M vs. -1.3M previously

  • EIA Crude Cushing Inventories: -1.128M (previous 1.124M)

 

 

13.03.2025
18:39

Daily Summary: Stocks Resume Decline as Trade War Fears Outweigh Cooling Inflation Data

US indices extended losses as the S&P 500 fell 1.4%, Nasdaq 100 slid 2%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.3%, with the benchmark S&P...

 18:04

Gold at All-Time High 🏆

Gold prices have hit new record highs, reaching $2,970.18 per ounce as investors seek safe-haven assets amid escalating global tensions. Several factors...

 16:35

US100 drops 1.50% 📌

The U.S. stock market is returning to a sell-off, even though signs of recovery were visible at the start of the cash session. Russia has informed the...
