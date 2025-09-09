Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Payroll revised by almost a million!

15:10 9 September 2025

16:00 Bureau of Labor Statistics - Preliminary Benchmark Payrolls Revision:

  • Published: -911k (Expected: -682k Previous: -818k)

The revision of NFP data shows a reduction in the number of jobs by almost a million compared to previous estimates. Such a significant adjustment undermines the image of the strength of the labor market in the USA and indicates that previous data may have overestimated the actual pace of employment.


This type of revision increases pressure on the Federal Reserve, as it signals a clear slowdown in the labor market. Consequently, expectations for more aggressive interest rate cuts are rising, and the reaction of financial markets is now focused on the scale and pace of the Fed's actions.

