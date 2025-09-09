BREAKING: Payroll revised by almost a million!

16:00 Bureau of Labor Statistics - Preliminary Benchmark Payrolls Revision:
- Published: -911k (Expected: -682k Previous: -818k)
The revision of NFP data shows a reduction in the number of jobs by almost a million compared to previous estimates. Such a significant adjustment undermines the image of the strength of the labor market in the USA and indicates that previous data may have overestimated the actual pace of employment.
This type of revision increases pressure on the Federal Reserve, as it signals a clear slowdown in the labor market. Consequently, expectations for more aggressive interest rate cuts are rising, and the reaction of financial markets is now focused on the scale and pace of the Fed's actions.
