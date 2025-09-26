BREAKING: PCE in line with expectations, EURUSD ticks up 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August:
- PCE price index: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- PCE Price index: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
- Core PCE Price Index: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- Core PCE Price Index: actual 2.9% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY;
- Personal Income: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
U.S. households saw steady income gains in August—personal and disposable income both up 0.4%—driven mainly by higher compensation and transfer receipts, while spending accelerated faster (+0.6%), split between services (+$77.2B) and goods (+$52.0B). With outlays rising more than income, the saving rate edged down to 4.6% ($1.06T), implying consumers tapped savings to fund purchases.
Price pressures were moderate: headline PCE +0.3% m/m (+2.7% y/y) and core PCE +0.2% m/m (+2.9% y/y).
