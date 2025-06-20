BREAKING: Philly Fed Manufacturing Stays Negative for Third Month Straight

01:30 PM BST, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for June:
Main index: actual -4.0; forecast -1.7; previous -4.0;
Philly Fed Employment: actual -9.8; previous 16.5;
Philly Fed Prices Paid: actual 41.40; previous 59.80;
Philly Fed New Orders: actual 2.3; previous 7.5;
Philly Fed Business Condition: actual 18.3; previous 47.2;
One of the first regional manufacturing reports for June signals a continued slowdown in industrial activity, following a surge earlier in the year. New orders declined again, easing price pressures, while employment turned negative for the first time since October 2024 — a sign of growing weakness in the sector. Philadelphia, a key manufacturing hub in the industrial Northeast, plays a central role with major industries including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and food processing.
Source: xStation5
