BREAKING: Ripple soars 10% after CEO Garlinghouse confirmed a meeting with Donald Trump 📈

The prices of XRP (RIPPLE) crypto, standing behind the fintech Ripple, soared almost 12% as CEO of the project and co-founder, Brad Garlinghouse confirmed the meeting with future US president, Donald Trump. Investors expect that the meeting will bring a new wave of evolution for Ripple business and XRP holders, as the company battled SEC in US courts for years. Now, Republicans may improve crypto regulations, potentially benefiting Ripple and its cross-border, decentralized transactions market share. Trump promised to voters that the US will support crypto industry and decentralization. Source: xStation5 Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

