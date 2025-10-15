BREAKING: Sales and retail production from Europe above expectations! 📈

11:00 - Industrial Production, Seasonally Adjusted, Month to Month for August:
- Published: -1.2% (Expected: -1.6%, Previous 0.5%)
11:00 - Retail Sales, Seasonally Adjusted, Month to Month for August:
- Published 1,1% (Expected: -0.2%, Previous 2%)
Today's data from Europe brought a moderately positive surprise. Retail sales increased by 1.1%, while the market consensus expected a decline of 0.2%.
This result indicates relatively good consumer health, although it still marks a clear slowdown compared to the previous reading of 2.0%. Therefore, we can talk about a deteriorating situation, but at a slower pace than analysts expected.
At the same time, industrial production data was published, which also turned out better than forecasts – a decline of 1.2% compared to the expected -1.6%.
Nevertheless, this is a clear deterioration compared to the previous growth of 0.5%, confirming that the industrial sector remains under significant pressure.
Overall, the data suggests that the condition of the European economy is gradually worsening, with business, especially industry, performing significantly worse than consumers.
Since these are final data for August, their impact on the markets should be limited and not constitute a significant price-driving factor.
Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
The AI Fever: Bubble or Will It Keep Rising?
BREAKING: Final inflation reading matches expectations. Core HICP inflation marginally higher
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.