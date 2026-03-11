Economic calendar: US CPI inflation the key release 🔎

Investors will closely monitor several key macroeconomic events today. The day will begin with Rheinmetall’s earnings release before the European session, which could influence sentiment toward the European defence sector following its recent strong gains driven by rising expectations for higher military spending.
At 07:00 AM GMT, Germany will release its CPI inflation data, with forecasts around 1.9–2.1% YoY, suggesting inflation remains close to the European Central Bank’s target, although underlying price pressures are still relatively firm.
However, the main global event of the day will be the US CPI report at 12:30 PM GMT. Economists expect inflation to rise by around 0.2–0.3% month-over-month and approximately 2.4% year-over-year.
Wednesday, March 11
- Before the European session — Rheinmetall earnings
- 07:00 AM GMT — Germany CPI inflation
- 12:30 PM GMT — US CPI inflation
- 02:30 PM GMT — US DoE crude oil inventories
